Urvashi Rautela Opens Up On Link-Up Rumours With Rishabh Pant; 'Gali-mohalle ke log...'

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's link-up rumours created a massive buzz all across the nation. Rumours were rift that Pant took a dig at the actress after she claimed in one of the interviews that the former waited for hours just to meet her. Urvashi's comment didn't go well with Rishabh who then took indirect digs at her on social media.

Now, addressing the trolls and rumours, Rautela said in a conversation with Hindustan Times that "people just assume stuff and write about it." She asserted, "RP is my co-actor and stands for Ram Pothineni. I was not even aware that Rishabh Pant is also known as RP. People just assume stuff and write about it. And to those believing in such rumours, I’d say they need to analyze a little. If you haven’t seen anything, or just because some Youtuber or for that matter anyone is saying something, how can you simply believe it?"

While recalling a video in which people were shouting her and Pant's names together, Urvashi said that it was "worrisome" for her. "Anybody who’s representing the country needs to be respected. People can’t treat them like a commodity. They can’t behave like gali-mohalle ke log. That’s what I call invading privacy and I don’t appreciate this," she went on to state.

Urvashi also stated that she wishes people should talk more about her work and not spread false rumours. She said, "Trolling has become a way of life. It’s a trend that’s going on and everybody becomes a target of it. Everyone has to go through it, including the Prime Minister."

"But I believe, in life, there are way more important things to be stressing about and so I prefer to focus on work and worry about what to do on the professional front," the former Miss Diva Universe concluded her part.