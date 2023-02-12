Urvashi Rautela Not In Kantara 2: Hombale Films’ Source Reveals The Truth Behind Pic, Says ‘Reports Baseless And Untrue’

Urvashi Rautela on Saturday sparked off rumors of being a part of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2. The actor took to her social media account and shared a picture with the Kannada actor-director with the hashtag Kantara 2, which stemmed the rumors. However, the reports have now revealed that the speculations are untrue.

On Saturday, Uravashi Rautela took to her Instagram account to share a picture with Rishab Shetty with a caption, “ #KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RS.” Take a look at her post:

Several fans started speculating about Urvashi Rautela playing a role in the blockbuster Kannada film’s second part. However, a source close to the production house behind Kantara has now revealed that the news is ‘baseless and untrue’. The source further added that these are just false rumors.

“All the rumours around Urvashi Rautela cast in Kantara 2 are totally baseless and untrue. Recently, Urvashi Rautela just happened to be on the same premises as Rishab Shetty, where she requested to meet the Kantara fame and he politely obliged,” the source was quoted as saying.

The source further added, “She posted the picture clicked with him with a cryptic caption, giving rise to these completely false rumours."

The news comes days after the makers of Kantara announced the next film, the Sandalwood blockbuster film. After Kantara completed 100 successful days of running in theaters, Rishab Shetty, who acted, produced, scripted and directed the film, took to social media to make the announcement.

Taking to his Twitter account, Rishab Shetty wrote, "We thank the audience for their immense love and support for Kantara. With the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of the film."

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Rishab Shetty revealed that the next part will be a prequel to Kantara. “What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film,” told Rishab Shetty in an interview with Pinkvilla.