New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Urvashi Rautela is currently in action mode as she is learning martial arts for her upcoming action film. She is trying hard for her role and leaving no stone unturned to prepare her body for the same. Urvashi has shared quite a few glimpses of her martial arts preps through online videos.

Recently she took to her social media handle and dropped a clip where she can be seen performing squats with lifting 65 kgs of weight.

Take a look at Urvashi Rautela's Instagram video here:

That's not all, a few days ago the actress shared a video where she was practicing her martial arts techniques. She captioned the video saying:"Bōjutsu (棒術) #martialart #stickfighting... Born a perfectionist, guess that makes me a bit obsessive... That shit I heard from you lately really relieved some pressure... I don't change like credentials, you know you see the necklace... My life's a completed checklist... I'm tired of hearin' 'bout who you checkin' for now"

Talking about her film and the role, Urvashi said, "I love the idea of prepping hard for my action film and having to fight and learn a new skill set, whether it's Muay Thai, Kali, Filipino stick fighting or Bojutsu. To me, it's like school for life," Urvashi said.

The actress added, "Martial arts is fun, it's all choreographed a bit like dance. Which is cool because it's very fluid with the big kicks and flips and showier aspects of martial arts."

However, the actress chose not to share details about her upcoming action film until the makers make it official.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from this film, Urvashi will next be seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash'. The series is based on the life of Inspector Mishra and has Randeep Hooda essaying the title role.

She will also be seen in the Telugu movie 'Black Rose', directed by Hemant N Mishra.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal