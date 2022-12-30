Urvashi Rautela Knows How To Ace A Sexy Latex Dress At The Airport | IN PICS

Being in a class by herself in terms of style, it goes without saying that actress Urvashi Rautela prefers outrageous and adventurous silhouettes, as evident from her latest outing. For her latest airport appearance, Urvashi opted for an all-black latex bodycon dress that perfectly accentuated her curves.

The Hate Story 4 actress upped the glam quotient for her recent appearance at the airport in a calf-length black-coloured latex dress which she styled with golden detailing. The high back slit on the dress gave it an extra glamorous touch. Take a look:

The actress, who never fails to disappoint the fashion police, accessorized her look with golden loop earrings and similar bracelets. Adding extra spice to her entire look, Urvashi wore golden mules and carried a similar shade of handbag.

For makeup, Urvashi went for a no-makeup makeup look. She opted for nued eyes, peach lips and a little blush on her cheeks.

The actress recently hit the headlines as she uploaded a cryptic post after Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early on Friday. Sharing a picture of herself on her Instagram handle, Rautela wrote, "Praying," which netizens believed was for Pant.

Later, in the day, Urvashi headed to her Twitter handle and once again dropped a cryptic tweet. "I pray for you & your family’s wellbeing," she tweeted.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a car accident at around 5:30 am on Friday morning. The police officials claimed that Pant fell asleep while driving which led to his car colliding with a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee, Uttarakhand.