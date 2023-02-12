Urvashi Rautela Joins Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara 2’ As Female Lead ; Deets Inside

Rishab Shetty starrer 'Kantara' roared at the box office making over Rs 400 crore at the box office last year. Announcing the second installation of the film 'Kantara 2' in the making, the makers have given an update about the film, announcing Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela in the prequel of the film.

Taking it to Urvashi Rautela's Instagram, the actress posted a photo with Rishab Shetty suggesting to be a part of the film. Although, Urvashi did not give in-depth details, but wrote in her caption, "#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms Loading #RS."

In the picture, Urvashi Rautela can be seen wearing a yellow traditional suit with big round earrings and sunglasses. She tucked her hair in a ponytail and kept a subtle end-makeup look. On the other hand, Rishab Shetty was seen in a white-black lined t-shirt with gray jeans and black loafers. He also wore a black round scarf and black cap, keeping his heavy beard avatar.

Rishab Shetty's action-thriller drama was written and directed by him and also headlined the film's cast. 'Kantara' was produced under the Hombale Films banner. The film revolves around 'Bhootha Kola' a traditional dance for the deity done in the suburbs of Karnataka.

The film's pivotal cast included Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty as well. 'Kantara' was produced by Vijay Kirgandur under Hombale Films. It is the same banner that also presented the 'KGF' franchise starring actor Yash.

'Kantara 2' is expected to explore the events that took place before the story presented in 'Kantara'. The film is likely to slate the theater in 2024.