Urvashi Rautela Jets Off To Australia Ahead Of T20 WC; Fans Say 'Don't Follow Rishabh Pant'

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishab Pant has grabbed headline over the period month because of their indirect spat. Now, ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Urvashi Rautela has reached Australia. The actress shared the news through a social media post. However, what caught the netizen's attention was her caption.

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi shared a picture of herself sitting on a flight. However, the interesting part was that Urvashi dropped a very cryptic caption, “followed my heart and it led me to Australia".

As soon as the actress shared the picture, fans spammed the comment section. Several speculations took the internet by storm. Netizens trolled the actress for “following" Rishabh." While one user wrote, “Stop following Rishabh!" Another one said, “She is not going to leave Rishabh." On the other hand, the third user commented, “You have actually followed Rishabh to Australia?"

For the unversed, Rishab and Urvashi grabbed headlines when the latter in a statement said that 'Mr. RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet'.

"Ten hours passed, and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls, and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls, and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai, but a huge drama happened with the paps and all,” Urvashi was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

After Urvashi's interview, Rishab Pant took to his Instagram story and wrote, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. So thirsty for fame and name." He added, “May God bless them" and dropped a hashtag “Mera picha chorho Behen," and “Jhut ki bhi limit hoti hai." However, the cricketer immediately deleted the story.

Urvashi and Rishab were reportedly in a relationship for a brief period of time.