New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood Actress Urvashi Rautela has a exquisite taste of fashion. Her fashion closet consists of some of the most expensive items. It is undeiable that she manages to get the best of every thing. Recently the diva shared a post on the social micro blogging site, in which she was in private jet. But, that's no it! what made everyone heads turn is the black and white Christian Dior purse beside her.

The Christian Dior bag that Urvashi Rautela owns, is so expensive that in that cost, you can buy yourself the most luxurious car out there. Yes, the cost of the Chritian Dior bag is a whopping 15 lakhs. Too much for a bag right ?

Check out the bag here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi has donned many expensive looks before, and have managed to look flawless.The bags is not only expensive item she was carrying but also, in her latest pictures she is wearing a yellow outfit from Versace. Pairing her look with goggles and a pair of Nikes the actress looks absolutely stunning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela, is one of those who likes to own expensive stuff and has a bold choice of fashion. Every now and then her expensive accessories have made it in the news.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in music video " Doob gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa. She will be making her debut in Tamil industry with sci-fi movie soon. She will be also appearing in a movie called 'Black Rose' and in Jio studio's web series called Inspector Avinash. The actress in the series will be seen opposite actor Randeep Hooda.

Posted By: Ashita Singh