Urvashi Rautela is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses in B-town. Here, have a look at some of the sexiest pictures of the diva on her birthday. Scroll down to see more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Urvashi Rautela is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood who made her debut from Sunny Deol's 'Singh Saab the Great' (2013). The ex-beauty queen went on to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant in 2015. Later she appeared in many films like 'Sanam Re' (2016), 'Great Grand Masti' (2016), 'Hate Story 4' (2018), 'Pagalpanti' (2019) and 'Virgin Bhanupriya' (2020).

Recently, the diva added yet another feather to her cap as she became the first Asian ever to feature in the list of the World's Top 10 Sexiest Supermodels 2021. Urvashi is mainly famous for her gorgeous, toned body and beautiful features and if it would have been a competition of uploading the hottest pictures, the actress would have easily won that too. Yes, when it comes to Instagram, Urvashi has the most amazing pictures. Right from bikini pics to sultry lingerie photoshoots, the diva always manages to raise temperature with her oomphy looks. As the actress is ringing in his 27th birthday soon, take a look at her sexiest pics and videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi is an avid believer in love, recently on Valentine's Day, the actress spoke to E-times and said, "I am an avid believer in love. However, it is also true that there’s an actual chemical reaction that takes place when you fall in love. You start feeling butterflies in your stomach, you have that warm fuzzy feeling, all of which is caused by a chemical produced by the body called ‘dopamine’. It’s a different experience altogether."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

On being asked her views on love at first sight Urvashi was quoted saying, "I feel that the concept of ‘love at first sight’ can actually be beneficial for your relationship with your partner. Having said that, there’s no guarantee that ‘love at first sight’ will result in a long-term relationship. A healthy relationship requires a lot more than that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal