New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar has tested COVID-19 positive and had quarantined herself at her home. The actress took to her social media handle to inform her fans about contracting the virus and assured them that she is doing fine. Also, she requested the people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, "I've tested positive for #COVID19 I'm fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities" (sic)

Here have a look:

I've tested positive for #COVID19

I'm fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately.

Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities 🙏😇 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 31, 2021

As soon as she dropped the post, her well-wishers, including celeb friends, dropped a message in the comment section wishing a speedy recovery. One of the fans wrote, “We hope you get well soon” while another user wrote, “Take care & Get Well Soon.”

Meanwhile, Urmila came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his family after Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB in a drugs-on-cruise case. The actress lauded SRK for his dignity and maturity during these tough times. Taking to her Twitter, the actress wrote, "Person's true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace,maturity n strength @iamsrk has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love.”

Here have a look:

Person's true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace,maturity n strength @iamsrk has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love. God bless 🙌🙏😇 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 30, 2021

On the work front, Urmila was last seen in the song Bewafa Beauty from the film Blackmail, starring Irrfan Khan. Recently, she made a guest appearance on one of the dance-based reality show, Dance Deewane Season 3.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv