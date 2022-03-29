New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has been the talk of the town for her 'interesting' sartorial choices eversince she came out of the BB House. Her inclination towards bizarre and bold fashion choices is nothing new to us now. Known for her eccentric fashion, the avid social media user Urfi recently posted a reel in a revealing 'photograph dress' and faced trolls for the same.

On Tuesday, Urfi took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she can be seen wearing a bizarre photograph dress while grooving on Nicki Minaj and Jason Derulo’s song Swalla. Interestingly, the photos Urfi is wearing are of herself. In the video, Urfi has kept her hair open and she can be seen wearing golden heels.

She also shared the idea behind this reel and wrote, "Will the real Urfi please standup ? Saw this idea on the internet , wanted to recreate this and here we are !"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

As soon as the video went up on Urfi's video went up on Instagram as usual the actress got trolled and her comment section was filled with hilarious comments. “Kya photo frame bn k ghum rhi ho😂,”wrote a netizen while another social media user commented, “Kya style h😂.”

Netizens didn't hold back their ire as one said, "Famous rehne k liye ese cheep stunts krne hote h 😂😂," while another added, "Outdid herself . 😂😂I wait daily to see how she gets media attention.."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Urfi got trolled, the Bigg Boss fame actor often ends up receiving some harsh comments from the internet user. On the work front, Urfi Javed got fame by participating in Bigg Boss OTT. She was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2.

Posted By: Ashita Singh