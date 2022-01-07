New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Urfi Javed knows how to keep her followers hooked to her social media page, and once again, she has given her fans a reason to visit her Instagram handle. Recently, the actress dropped an alluring pic sporting a huge sunflower on one side of her ears. However, what grabbed the attention of the netizens was the actress was wearing 'ulta shirt'.

Yes, you read that right, keeping her sartorial choice intact, Urfi wore a yellow shirt, other way round, giving her own twist to the outfit. The actress is seen posing in a garden adorning a big sunflower. She kept her makeup natural with pink-tinted lips and wavy hair. She captioned the post as, "Cause you’re a sunflower. You’ll never be too much!"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

As soon as she shared the post, her followers bombarded her comment section with appreciating messages. One of the users wrote, "Hayee Garmiii" along with fire and love-struck emoticons, while the other dropped heart and fire emoticons. However, there were some who trolled her for wearing the shirt the other way round. One of the users tried to correct her by saying, "Madam aapne shirt ulta pehna hai". Another wrote, "Itni badi hogyi aur shirt v pahne nhi ata hai"

Hours before she dropped a BTS video from her recent photoshoot and captioned it as, "‘Bhai ek or hai' bts from my shoot !#instadaily #instagram"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

What do you have to say about Urfi Javed’s latest look? Do let us know by commenting on our social media page.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv