New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT fame, Urfi Javed always manages to remain headlines courtesy her fashion sense. The actress always comes up with unique sartorial choices, due to which she is frequently targetted by trolls. Yet Urfi manages to pull off any look smoothly. Once again, Urfi became the talk of the town, and this time the reason is her dress, which is made just with safety pins.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Urfi shared a post where she can be seen wearing a dress just with Safety pins. However, the actress was wearing a two-piece black bikini inside the entire transparent dress. The actress in the video was seen grooving on All That Glitters by Kate Eal.

Sharing the post, Urfi wrote, "This dress is made entirely. Out of safety pins !! Yes! Took us 3 days but look at this THANKU geetajaiswal422_ for helping me with my crazy ideas! #reels #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #reelsinstagram"

Take a look at the video shared by Urfi here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Soon after the post went online, as usual, some fans were blown away by the creativity, on the other hand, some criticised the actress for her bizarre sense of fashion. While one fan wrote, "Mindblowing", another commented, "Machhi Pakadne Vala Dres Pehena Hai".

This is not the first time when Urfi has come up with such dresses. The actress often works on her innovative ideas for dresses. Similarly, a few days ago posted a reel in a revealing 'photograph dress'. video in which she can be seen wearing a bizarre photograph dress while grooving on Nicki Minaj and Jason Derulo’s song Swalla. Interestingly, Urfi was photograph dress is all about her as the pictures were of Urfi.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Meanwhile, on Urfi's work front, the actress was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen