Urfi Javed never fails to turn heads in her unique and bizarre outfits. The reality TV star, once again, stepped out in one of her DIY outfits. The actress was adorning a blue cutout top with a plunging neckline attached with several strings around the neck. She paired the cutout top with a matching bra and shorts. The top had way too many cuts that it barely qualifies as an outfit.

Urfi paired the outfit with high heels, subtle makeup with coats of mascara and tied her hair in a bun. She accessorised the look with drop earrings. We know you all must be wondering who is her designer behind such a bizarre dress. Well, Urfi read your mind and along with her pics, she has also shared the pic of her designer. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, "A lot of msgs asking me whose the designer ! Swipe right to see his photo ! Please blame him not me !#ootd #potd #instadaily Hair @geetajaiswal422 Make up meeeee"

As soon as she dropped the post, her followers flooded her comment section with hilarious messages. One of the users wrote, "@urf7i didi ne chuhe k lie jaal buna tha aur chuha jaaal kaat k design bna dia nd chuha ye kaand kar k fraar hai and didi bhi khus hai kuki unki dress ka design free mai ho gya kyu didi shi h na @urf7i"Hahaha .... it seems like Jerry is very Creative designer Sangemarmari !! (Blue Katherine langford) (Hannah Baker)"

After getting brutally trolled, Urfi shared a reel with a cryptic caption. She wrote, "It’s either that or cry my self to sleep !"

Meanwhile, recently, she opened up on a casting couch experience while talking to India Today. She said, "Like every other girl, I have also experienced casting couch. It just happened once when someone forced me, but I got out, so I consider myself very lucky. The men in the industry are very powerful. They have the right to reject you anytime. I have experienced casting couch from some big names in the industry whom I would not name."

