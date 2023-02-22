Urfi Javed’s Cab Driver Runs Away With Her Luggage In Car, Reality Star Calls It ‘Worst Experience Of Her Life’

Reality star Urfi Javed on Tuesday took to her social media account to share the ‘worst experience of her life’ that took place during her visit to Delhi. The former Bigg Boss claimed that her cab driver left with her luggage in the car while she stopped for lunch.

Taking to her Twitter account, Urfi Javed wrote, “Had the worst experience with @UberINSupport @Uber in delhi,booked a cab for 6 hours,on my way to airport stopped to have lunch, the driver vanished with my luggage in the car. After interference from my male friend the driver came back completely drunk after 1 hour @Uber_India.”

In response, the support team of the cab company wrote, “We deeply apologize for the experience you had, Uorfi. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards the use of drugs or alcohol while driving on the Uber platform and are committed to the safety of all our riders with the aim of reducing such incidents.”

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed recently turned muse for ace fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The reality star posed in a golden saree for the designer duo and looked absolutely stunning in her attire.

Taking to their official Instagram account, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared the pictures of the Urfi Javed and wrote, “Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her. Uorfi Javed radiates pure panache in a hand embroidered silk tulle saree. Sparkling with crystals and sequins in silver and gold, her intricate garment is from the all new 'Dazzle Collection'. By dressing Uorfi, Abu Sandeep represent her essence as an individual - one that continues to shine no matter what. @urf7i”

Recalling how no designers would give her their clothes, Urfi Javed stated, “I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who I am. No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Sandeep have changed that for me. @abujanisandeepkhosla.”