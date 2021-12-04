New Delhi | Jagarn Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is known to hit the headlines because of her bold sartorial choices. The actress always experiments with her fashion and never misses a chance to make heads turn. Urfi created quite a stir among netizens when pictures of her wearing a dark green co-ord set surfaced over the internet.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and uploaded pictures in a dark-green co-ord set, after which fans spammed her comment section with fire and heart emojis. While one user wrote, "You always come up with something New,” another commented, "If someone asks to see fire I'll show this to them".

Urfi, who is famous for taking fashion inspirations from famous divas such as Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid chose a sweetheart-neck top and a pencil mini skirt. The actress captioned the picture as "Secretly thinking about pizza in Italian ! Outfit - meeee, Mua - meee". Urfi kept her makeup minimal, but to add a classy touch, the actress opted for a bold maroon lipstick which is making the whole look put together.

The post has so far garnered above 50 thousand likes and more than seven hundred comments. There is no doubt that Urfi manages to raise the temperature with her pictures.

Have a look at Urfi Javed’s post here:

On the work front, Urfi made her debut with Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni. Later, the actress was seen in several other shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi's career took a drastic turn when the latter entered Bigg Boss OTT and all thanks to her bold and quirky fashion sense. She knows how to make heads turn, and since then Urfi has made her place firm in the top headlines.

