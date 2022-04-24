New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress and social media influencer Urfi Javed always manages to grab eyeballs with her interesting fashion choices. Some find her fashion bizarre, some find her fashion unique, but she knows how to make people turn their heads with her social media posts. Now, yet again Urfi has surprised her follower with a video in which she can be seen wearing flowers.

Urfi shared the video on her Instagram page where she can be seen wearing colourful flowers as her outfit. Harry Style's song As It Was can be heard playing in the background. Some people trolled Urfi for her outfit choice, whereas some people also praised her. The video already has 1 million views and more than 1 lakh comments within 7 hours.

Recently, Urfi wore a mermaid-inspired outfit. In the video, she can be seen wearing a pink bralette and paired it with the pink transparent plastic pants. The video has received 1.3 million views and over 1 lakh comments within a day.

A few days ago, Urfi was in the news because of a feud with Sussanne Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali as Farah commented that Urfi needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. This resulted in the argument between Urfi and Farah on social media.

Recently, in an interview with Times Of India, Urfi talked about her conversation with the casting director. "The industry is not ready to accept me at all. They are not ready to accept the change. Recently, I met a casting director who told me, 'Aap ko television mein toh ab kaam nahi milega aap ki image itni gandi horakhi hain' (it is so difficult for you now to get work, especially in television, because your image is so bad)", she revealed.

On the work front, Urfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. She has worked in many television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2.

