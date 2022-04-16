New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed always remains in the headlines. The actress is popularly known for her typical fashion sense. Urfi always comes up with different styles of dresses which are either loved by netizens or the actress is brutally trolled by people. Well, Urfi can literally make a dress with anything and everything. And her recent discovery was a dress made of cotton candy.

The actress shocked her Instagram fam when she posted a video of herself wearing a dress made up of cotton candy. In the video, Urfi can be seen wearing the cotton candy dress, and she even takes a bite from her dress. For the top, Urfi wrapped around pink cotton candies, and she wore green cotton candy as a short skirt. The internet sensation kept her make-up light and went for curly hair. Urfi shocked the Netizens with her new avatar.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “So no brownie points for guessing what this dress is made of!”

Take a look at the video shared by Urfi here:

As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section of the post. While some expressed shock over the actress’ new attire, others adored her look. While one fan wrote, “Mind is blown, another commented, “Yeh fashion designer me sabko pichhe chhod degi.” A third social media user commented, “Beautiful.”

Earlier this year during an interview, Urfi opened up about having self-doubts. She said that there were times when she thought her fashion choices are right or not.

“Pehle pehle mujhe lagta tha. I used to think about it the whole night. Mein kuch zyada toh nahi kar rahi hu. Mein kuch galat toh nahi kar rahi hu. Am I really a slut? But then I realized ke ‘b***h no. I’m not the problem, society is the problem," Urfi was quoted as saying by India.com

Talking about Urfi's work front, the actress was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen