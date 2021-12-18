New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT fame, internet sensation Urfi Javed is turning heads in the latest Instagram video, showing off her DIY skills. The TV actress is one of the most trolled celebs for her sartorial choices, but this doesn't tear down her confidence. In the recent Instagram post, the actress is showing how to turn a gown into a gorgeous co-ord dress.

In the video, she is holding a pink satin fabric and is pretending to cut it. After a few seconds, she is seen adorning a sexy co-ord dress, flaunting her flawless body. She captioned the video as, "So I stitched this outfit for Filmfare Middle East but ended up wearing a gorgeous black gown! What do you guys think? Isn’t this dress perfect for a red Carpet? #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #reelsvideo"

Here have a look at the video:

Urfi looks superb in this dress but what grabbed our attention was, her comment section was flooded with appreciating comments. One of the users wrote, "Oh I love your drafting.." Another wrote, "Utter perfection! The best mix of beauty", while one even agreed to Urfi's caption and said, "PARTY WEAR ke liye sahi haiii"

Earlier, she shared a post wherein she is adorning a blue strapless bra with a white net top tucked inside her matching pants. The actress kept her make natural with neutral eyeshadow, blush, coats of mascara and a dab of pink. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and gave her accessories a miss.

Here have a look:

However, once again, the dress created a stir on the internet and netizens were seen harshly trolling her. One of the users wrote, "Pineapple ka cover kyu phen liya didi", another wrote, "Fishermen called. They want their fishnets back.” Another user wrote,"@urf7i didi makdi ne jala bunn dia h kya"

Urfi Javed made her acting debut with the TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni. She was also seen as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2.

