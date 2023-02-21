OPEN IN APP

Urfi Javed To Participate In Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'? Details Inside

Uorfi Javed has been approached for participating in Rihit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

By Swati Singh
Tue, 21 Feb 2023 04:20 PM (IST)
Popular social media influencer, Uorfi Javed, known for her unique sense of fashion, has been dominating the headlines since her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. Now, the reports are a wife that the actress-model will be participating in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

According to ETimes, the producers of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality series KKK13 have contacted Urfi Javed about appearing in the forthcoming season. According to the entertainment portal, "Urfi just met the makers and if everything goes well, she would be flying alongside filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the other competitors to shoot for the show." To date, this has not been officially confirmed, though.

During the grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 16, Shalin Bhanot was chosen by Rohit Shetty as a participant for the upcoming season, but the TV actor declined the offer because he was too terrified to be a part of the program and suffers from numerous phobias. BB16 contestants Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare will also be participating in the show.

Actress Ankit Lokhande recently disclosed that she received a call regarding KKK 13. She said that she will not be taking part since she believes she is "not a good candidate" for the competition.

The 13th season of the action-packed reality series "Khatron Ke Khiladi," which features risky stunts, is due to premiere. The audience is anticipating it with zeal.

