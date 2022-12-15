Urfi Javed Surpasses Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan To Become The Most Googled Asian in 2022

Urvi Javed beats Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on the list of Most Googled Asian Celebrities in 2022.

Urfi Javed was among the most popular Asian celebrities of 2022 around the world! The OTT star of Bigg Boss surpassed Bollywood stars like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Disha Patani to get the title of the most searched Asian celebrity in the year 2022. However, this isn't the first time when this diva has achieved this milestone. Urfi has made it to the Top searched personality in Asia twice.

Recently, the list of 'Most Googled Asians in 2022' was released and Urfi Javed was one of the top contenders. A renowned figure in the entertainment business, Urfi often makes heads turn when she walks the streets of Mumbai in her outlandish outfits. This time she has earned an even bigger distinction, outranking prominent Bollywood stars like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, etc., in the most searched category.

The TV actress has acquired widespread recognition on social media; her daring and unusual sartorial picks have captivated netizens, and her widespread fan base has resulted in her being placed at 57th in the list of most searched Asians, according to ETimes.

Recently, Javed landed in legal soup when a lawyer in Mumbai lodged a complaint against her for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media.

Confirming the same, a police official said that the written application was submitted at Andheri Police Station on Friday. "We received an application with this regard two days ago," the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, talking about social media trolling, the star told News18 that she is not influenced by it due to her resilience. "It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don't get affected by it. I'll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it," she said.

On the work front, Urfi is presently seen in Splitsvilla 14. Before this, she was cast in a music video entitled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Additionally, she has acted in several TV serials such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.