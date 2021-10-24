New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Urfi Javed, who was the first contestant to be evicted from reality show Bigg Boss OTT has been continuously making headlines for her sartorial choices. Be it her Instagram uploads or her quirky airport looks, Urfi has have been stealing the limelight constantly.

She has also been trolled multiple times over trying to 'seek attention.' However, she doesn't seem to believe in dress to impress someone else and therefore, is quite bold and 'out-there' with her fashion choices. Recently the budding actress' shared an Instagram post where she was seen in a bright red dress.

In her caption, she explained that her designer ditched her last moment and that's why she had to stitch her dress on her own. Urfi wrote in her post, "So my designer ditched me last moment ! Busy stitching my own dress for filmfare ! Let’s see how it turns out !"

Take a look at Urfi Javed's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

Apart from this one, Urfi is known to have designed and made multiple outfits for herself and some of the examples can be seen on her social media account.

Meanwhile, Urfi has been quite outspoken about her views and in a candid interview with ETimes the actress shared her experience with a producer who deceived her to do an intimate scene for a web series. She revealed that the producer even made her strip and left her wearing just a bra.

She said, “I was just in my bra. The next day I did not go to the set. They sent me a notice of Rs 40 lakh. I didn't have that much money. I felt like committing suicide.”

Meanwhile, the actress has worked in shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah', 'Puncch Beat Season 2' and 'Bigg Boss OTT.'

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal