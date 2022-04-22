New Delhi | Jagran Entertinment Desk: Urfi Javed keeps surprising her followers with her interesting and bizarre fashion and always managed to grab everyone's attention. The actress rose to fame from Bigg Boss OTT, and ever since then, she has been the talk of the town for her social media posts. Now, Urfi has posted a video of herself in a mermaid-inspired outfit.

Sharing the video, Urfi wrote in the caption, "The idea behind this was if mermaids walked amongst us". Take a look at the post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

In the video, she can be seen wearing a pink bralette and paired it with the transparent plastic pants. She kept her hair looking drenched to give it a mermaid look. She kept her makeup look subtle and natural and completed her look with a pair of heels. Some netizens trolled Urfi for her choice of clothes. One person wrote, "Polythene ki quality acchi hai!", whereas another person wrote, "mast raincoat hai". Meanwhile, some people also praised fashion sense and commented, "You beautiful Mermaid". The video already has more than 3 lakh views and 43 thousand likes within 2 hours.

This is not the first time when Urfi has come up with such dresses. Recently, she posted a video wearing a dress made up of safety pins. Some people appreciated her creativity, meanwhile, some people trolled her.

A few days ago, Urfi was also in the news because of her war of words with Sussanne Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali as Farah commented that Urfi needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. This lead to the argument between Urfi and Farah on social media.

On the work front, Urfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT. She was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav