Urfi Javed Slams Sadhguru Over His Remarks On LGBTQ Community; 'Anyone Who Follows This Cult Leader...'

Uorfi Javed took a dig at the spiritual guru and activist Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev following his comments on the LGBTQ community. The 25-year-old social media influencer is popularly known for her quirky fashion sense and recently she headed to her social media space and posted a video of the spiritual guru where he could be seen speaking about the LGBTQ community.

Urfi took to her Instagram stories to share Sadhguru's speech and called it a 'propaganda'. The video saw him saying that the campaigns regarding the LGBTQ community should be stopped. In response to it, Uorfi wrote, "Anyone who follows this cult leader, please unfollow me. So, LGBTQ is actually a campaign, according to him. It is rightly so, as the said people involved in the campaign are able to talk about their sexuality freely and loudly. The percentage of the LGBTQ community is not small, but guess what. Your brain is."

Uorfi further stated, "Such type of propaganda should not be encouraged. The LGBTQ community needs our support. For centuries, people were forced to hide their sexuality. Pretend to be someone else. We need to have campaigns. Parades to tell everyone that it is okay to be yourself. No matter who you choose to love. You are accepted."

Uorfi Javed was recently in the headlines after rapper Honey Singh recently said that girls in the country should learn from her. After remaining out of action for a few years now, Honey Singh released his music movie, Honey 3.0, last month.

Talking about her, Singh told Filmi Beat in an interview, "I loved that kid very much. She is very fearless and brave. She wants to live her life in her own way. I think all girls in our country should learn from her. Do whatever you set your mind to without any hesitation, without fear of anyone, no matter where you come from, no matter what religion, caste or family you belong to. Do not do everything that does not belong in your family, but do what your heart says, without fear of anyone."