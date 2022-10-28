Urfi Javed Slams ‘Anupamaa’ Star Sudhanshu Pandey’s ‘Ghastly Videos’ Remark, Says ‘Watch Your Own Show First’ | Read

Social media sensation Urfi Javed took to her social media account on Thursday and slammed ‘Anupamaa’ actor Sudhanshu Pandey for his harsh remarks on her videos. The ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ star lashed at the television actor and asked him to ‘watch his own show about women empowerment first’.

Recently, Urfi Javed posted a video of herself eating laddoos while wishing her followers on social media on the occasion of Diwali. To this, Sudhanshu Pandey slammed the ‘Bigg Boss’ star and called her video ‘ghastly’.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sudhanshu wrote, “I don’t follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights every day thanks to news channels. I’m enraged seeing this. How can you guys even promote such a mockery of an auspicious festival like Diwali… for God’s sake it’s Laxmi poojan day.”

This did not go well with Urfi Javed, who took to her social media account and slammed Sudhanshu Pandey for his remarks. “The irony. Anupamaa is a show about woman empowerment, where a woman is shattering all the ‘normals’ set by the society for women. Why don’t you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

This is not the first time Urfi Javed has been called out for her choice of bold clothes and videos. The ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ star recently got into a war of words with television actor Chahat Khanna, who criticized Urfi about her fashion choices.

“Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? Its easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you’ll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go n*de and you’ll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom,” wrote Chahat on Instagram.