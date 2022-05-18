New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Urfi Javed's fashion choices are always the hot topic to talk about. The Bigg Boss OTT fame leaves no stone unturned when it comes to making head turn with her clothing. Urfi's clothing choices have either impressed fans to the core or the actress has been brutally trolled by people. The actress recently took the internet by storm when she appeared in front of the camera wearing a backless T-shirt with little matching shorts. What really caught the attention of the netizens was the caption written over the T-shirt.

The queen of DIY outfits was recently spotted at the airport wearing an all-black outfit. The actress was seen wearing a deep-back cut black t-shirt with matching colour shots. What really grabbed netizens' eyeballs was the quote written on Urfi's T-shirt.

The quote written on Urfi's post reads, “Other celebrities dress classy than Urfi tho, well then, f**k them and f**k you too.”

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video went online, it created a buzz on the internet. While some fans liked her dressing sense, others trolled the actress. One fan wrote, “How much does she get paid for her daily airport visits,” another commented, “Inka tailor fir bhul Gya back ka attache krna.”

Urfi is among the few actresses in the industry who could pull off any look very smooth. The actress is always a topic of discussion. However, during an interview, Urfi said that these trolls barely makes an impact on her.

“Pehle pehle mujhe lagta tha. I used to think about it the whole night. Mein kuch zyada toh nahi kar rahi hu. Mein kuch galat toh nahi kar rahi hu. Am I really a slut? But then I realized ke ‘b***h no. I’m not the problem, society is the problem," Urfi was quoted as saying by India.com

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress appeared in several shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chandra Nandini, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and others. However, the actress gained popularity after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen