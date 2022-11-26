Urfi Javed Shares Chetan Bhagat's Leaked WhatsApp Chats As He Says She Is 'Distracting' Youth

Urfi Javed, who has been dominating headlines all across the globe for her bold fashion choices, is once again in the news, but this time for another reason. The 25-year-old took a jibe at famous author Chetan Bhagat who discussed the detrimental effects of phone addiction on Indian youth and used Urfi Javed's stunning photographs and clips receiving millions of likes on Instagram as an illustration. This didn't go well with the Bigg Boss fame and she headed to her Instagram account to school Bhagat for his derogatory statements.

During an Aaj Tak event, Chetan Bhagat said, "Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain… likh rhe hain.. crores like hote hain Urfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai (Boys are liking photos of women, commenting on them. Urfi Javed’s pictures garner crores of likes. On one side, there is an Indian youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets)".

On Saturday, Javed lashed out at the author and wrote on her Instagram Story, "Guys, let's not forget how so many women accused him during the Me Too case. Further, sharing the screenshots of his WhatsApp messages that surfaced online during the #MeToo movement and explained, "Men like him will always blame the women than accepting their own shortcomings. Just because you're a pervert doesn't mean it's the girl's fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me into a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f***ed thing to say. You messaging girls isn't a distraction for them? @chetanbhagat."



"Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behavior of men is so 80s Mr. @chetanbhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, and never accept your own shortcomings or faults."

She went on to state, "People like you are misguiding the youth, not me. Encouraging men to blame the women or her clothing when are at fault," she wrote in one of her Instagram Stories.