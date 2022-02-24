New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Big Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed who is known for her bold and sizzling avatars has once again set the internet on fire. In a recent post on Instagram, the 25-year-old Javed left fans drooling when she posted a video of her on the poolside wearing a sizzling blue bikini.

In the video, Javed can be seen enjoying the swimming pool. She then comes out of the pool and starts giving bold poses in front of the camera, which created a buzz among her fans.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bol Bollywood (@bol.bollywood)

The video has left netizens divided. While some are calling Javed the hottest of all, others think that she is desperate to get work. “Love this girl 👧 she is beautiful amazing n too hot," one of the fans wrote. However, another social media user commented, “Desperate girl for attention which is so cheap…pls girl be decent."

In an old interview, Javed opened up about social media trolling due to her outfits and mentioned that she doesn't care about it.

"I don’t care at all. I don’t know why I am like this, but it doesn’t bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me. Of course, the media too to an extent also slut-shamed me," she said.

Meanwhile, in a recent video, Javed narrowly escaped a wardrobe malfunction while dancing. In the video, Urfi is seen in the tube top. She is dancing to the song 'Dilbar' when her top slips down. When she comes to know about this, she stops dancing and lifts her top, and starts laughing. Thereafter, resumes dancing to the song again.

For the unversed, Javed is a television actress. She is known for portraying the role of Avni in 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', Aarti in 'Meri Durga', Bella in 'Bepannaah', and Mira in 'Puncch Beat Season 2', streamed on ALT Balaji. She also participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

