New Delhi |Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is a pro at making head turns. The actress always manages to steal headlines, and one of the prominent reasons is her choice of clothes. Urfi's fashion choices are adored by some and criticised by others. However, the actress is barely bothered by the hate comments and wears what she wants. Urfi definitely knows how to pull off a look with bold fashion choices.

The actress recently uploaded a picture that has left the internet in splits. Urfi is seen wearing a blue bikini along with a cover-up wrapped around her bottom to add a more chic look. While some fans called the actress a ‘hottie’ others adored her picture-perfect figure. The actress captioned the post as “Always a beach baby". The post has so far garnered above 70 thousand likes and more than 1 thousand comments.

Here is the post we are talking about:

The actress also uploaded a video recently, in which she can be seen making a top from her stockings.

Have a look:

If you take a proper look at Urfi’s Instagram handle, you will notice that the actress has a different taste when it comes to fashion. A few days back, Urfi uploaded a carousel of photos on social media, where she was looking smoking hot in a corset with a dupatta.

Take a look:

Agree or not, the actress pulls off every bold look like a queen, and every time people over the internet go gaga over her looks.

While talking about Urfi's work front, the actress made her debut with Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni. Later, the actress was seen in several other shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi's career took a drastic turn when the latter entered Bigg Boss OTT and all thanks to her bold and quirky fashion sense.

