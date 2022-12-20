Urfi Javed Recreates Kylie Jenner's Sexy Leopard-Print Bodysuit; See Pics

Popular TV star and social media influencer Urfi Javed often makes headlines for her unique and daring sense of fashion and public appearances. She regularly finds herself in the midst of controversy due to her bold attires. Regardless of the consistent criticism, she continues to show up with fresh styles.

On Tuesday, Urfi put up a fresh video on her Instagram stories. She was seen confidently strutting in a leopard-print bodysuit that had a deep neckline and extended sleeves that looked like a cape.

Watch the videos here:

To go with her outfit, she wore similar knee-high boots to the ones Kylie had on in Cardi B's WAP video. Urfi finished off her look with a glossy makeup look and a high ponytail.

Previously, Urfi had donned a lung necklace, copied from Bella Hadid's couture. She had recreated it with tree twigs and then given it a silver hue. She had opted for a minimalist look and coupled the necklace with nothing but a pair of blue jeans.

Recently, Urfi visited the UAE and surprised her fans in a salwar kamez on the beach while everybody else was dressed in a bikini. "Is this for real?" wondered one user, while another commented, "Beach clothes are used for official events and decent clothes are used on the beach, this is Urfi!"

While returning from the UAE, Urfi was diagnosed with laryngitis, indicating she had been unwell for the majority of the trip. As her condition worsened, she was taken to the doctor and instructed to not speak, as it could be dangerously detrimental to her.

The condition known as Laryngitis is characterised by inflammation and swelling of the larynx. It may be of a short-term or long-term nature, though typically does not have any lasting effects.

Recently, Urfi also featured on the list of the 'Most Googled Asians in 2022'. The Bigg Boss OTT star surpassed Bollywood actors like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Disha Patani to get the title of the most searched Asian celebrity in the year 2022.