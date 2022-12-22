Urfi Javed REACTS To Reports Of Being Detained Dubai: ‘Got Nothing To Do With My Clothes’

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is always in the headlines for her bizarre and unique fashion choice with having an unfiltered and upfront opinion. Her sartorial choices are always under the limelight, either shedding controversy or getting viral for unique reasons.

Recently, Uorfi Javed again was in the news for getting detained in Dubai for wearing revealing clothes in public during a shoot. According to ETimes TV, the actress and model were seen flying to the United Arab Emirates for the shoot of her upcoming project, which landed her in trouble as the cops had to stop the shoot due to the revealing clothes of the actress.

Since the break out of the news, no clarifications were made from her or her team, until now, as the actress has given a statement on the matter clarifying the reports of being detained. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actress clarified that there was some issue regarding the location of the shoot which involved the incoming cops as well.

Uorfi Javed stated, "The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a certain time till when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, the production team didn't extend the timing, hence we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted."

According to a report in Times Of India, earlier, a source close to the actress revealed that "She had shot a video for her Instagram in an outfit made by her, which was revealing as per the people here in Dubai. The fact that there is no problem in the outfit but where she shot the video was an open area and they don't consider it to be allowed to wear what she wore and shoot. She was questioned by the police and the local authorities in Dubai."

Uorfi Javed rose to fame after her BIGG Boss OTT show, where the actress was always seen in bold and bizarre outfits. She was earlier seen in several television shows including 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay', 'Meri Durga' and many more.

The actress was also criticized for her fashion choices by Chetan Bhagat and Farah Khan Ali, however on the other end stars like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Masaba Gupta appreciated her designs and makeup.

The actress was recently seen in a sultry music video titled, 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori', and is currently being seen in MTV Splitsvilla X4.