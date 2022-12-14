Urfi Javed Reacts To Police Complaint Filed Against Her

Uorfi Javed ran into legal trouble once again as a lawsuit has been filed against the model personality by a Mumbai-based lawyer for her sartorial choices. The written application was submitted by lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at the Andheri Police Station.

For the unversed Uorfi Javed is majorly known for her bold outfits which are created out of unique materials including glass, jute, cycle chain, and more. Accused for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media, the former Bigg Boss contestant has now hit back with a strong note.

Uorfi penned a note on her Instagram that read, "I don't know how many more police complaints against me! Wow. I am amazed how people have no problem, or any kind of objection against people who openly threaten to rape me, kill me. You have a problem with me because of my clothes but not with men who rape and murder sick."

Uorfi Javed Lashes Out On Her Haters Giving A Furious Reply (Image Courtesy:@urf7i/Instagram)

The model also shared a video of herself wearing an orange strapped dress with a striped design using the 'Tujhko Mirchi Lagi Toh Mai Kya Karu' song in the background. Along with it she also wrote, "This is me in a restaurant, please use this video as evidence in court (my only request).





(Image Courtesy: @ urf7i/Instagram)

Uorfi also shared an Instagram post where the model can be seen in a black strappy bikini with heavy makeup and loose curls, with the caption, "Shameless, distasteful, vulgar but still so pretty." The video also has the viral 'Hung Up' song in the background, where many have praised her confident and bold avatar in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Uorfi Javed gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT. Before that, she also acted in several TV shows, and was mainly known for the role of Avni in 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania.' The model actress was also seen in TV shows including 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah', and 'Punch Beat' Season 2. In 2020, Uorfi Javed also joined the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and was also seen in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay.' Currently, the actress is seen on 'Splitsvilla X4 as a contestant.