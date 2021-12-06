New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress and internet sensation Urfi Javed is leaving no stones unturned to keep her fans hooked to her Instagram handle. The actress is quite active on social media, and every day she shares her gorgeous pics showing off her quirky and bold fashion style. Maintaining her daily ritual of posting her pics, Bigg Boss OTT fame entered the second week of December in a simple yet elegant way.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a stunning pic in a floral plunging neckline crop top and multicoloured bottoms, showing off her midriff. She accessorised her look with long silver jhumki and kept her makeup simple with kohl-rimmed eyes. Sharing the pic, she asked her followers to caption it for her. She wrote, "Caption this for me please !!"

Here have a look:

As soon as she dropped the post, her fans bombarded her comment section with appreciating posts. Several even dropped the caption, one of the users wrote, "Caption: Looking down at your "unsolicited opinions" (for all ur haters)" Another user wrote, "All these colours on this outfit yet doesn’t show most from my character"

Earlier, she dropped a video trying her hands on a viral Instagram challenge 'Blink React'. In the video, Urfi Javed was dressed in a lavender outfit with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with natural look makeup and bold red lipstick. The video has garnered lakh of views and comments, but most of them are trolling the actress for wrongly completing the challenge.

Here have a look:

A few days ago, the actress was hitting the headlines for recreating Rihanna's 2018 Met Gala outfit. Instead of a dress, the actress stepped out wrapped in a foil. Well, netizens, without missing a chance, brutally trolled for her sartorial choices.

