New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed always appears in the headline. The actress is famous for her fashion choices. Urfi often makes headlines every time she makes a public appearance. The actress leaves no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling fans with her creativity. This time as well, the actress stunned people as she made a dress with a jute bag. Yes, you read that right!

Taking to Instagram, Urfi a video, where the actress can be seen making a DIY dress just with a jute bag. Later, the actress can be seen posing in the dress. In the caption, the actress mentioned how she made this outfit in less than 10 minutes.

Sharing the video, Urfi wrote, “Bori or a dress? Whatttttt Made this from a bori in 10 mins!!"



This is not the first time when Urfi has stunned her fans with a strange sense of fashion. The actress is an active social media user and often posts videos and pictures, where she can be seen doing creativity with her clothes. As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section of the post. While some praise Urfi for her creativity, others trolled her brutally.

“Amazing dress amazing Urfi," one of the fans wrote, and another commented, "Ab Tarzan bhi Bn gyi waah".

The actress is famous for her dressing sense, and while people like it, others simply cannot stand it.

“That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not," Urfi was quoted as saying to News18.

Meanwhile, the actress appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and other several TV serials including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2. The actress last appeared in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr.

