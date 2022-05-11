New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed always remains in the headline, and the reason is very obvious, her fashion choices. Urfi is an active social media user and leaves no chance to share pictures and videos on social media. Recently, the actress was seen having a gala time as she spent her weekend in Goa with a few of her friends.

Urfi shared a bunch of fun pictures and videos on Instagram. Taking to the social media on Wednesday, the actress shared a video where she can be seen wearing a seashell bra. The actress was inspired by Princess Ariel of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Sharing the video, Urfi wrote, "Made this bikini top using shells and wrapped a see-through fabric around my legs! Ariel is ready! Hair @geetajaiswal422_ Outfit meeee Make up meee Shot by @the_pixeleyes (sic)"

Take a look at Urfi's video here:

As soon as the post went online, the post received mixed reactions. While some users really like Urfi's sense of fashion, others trolled the actress. Apart from this video, the actress also shared another video 2 days ago where she thanked all her fans for helping her grow to three million.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "First of all, I just want to thank you guys for 3 million! Means a lot! Thanks to each and everyone who follows me and also those who don’t cause I know you still stalking ;)"

" I rarely post any personal videos but I guess I’m still hungover lol ! Will blame this one too on alcohol," the actress added.

Take a look at Urfi's post here:

Urfi always manages to hit the headline. The actress often gets brutally trolled for her fashion choices. However, she is among the few actresses who can pull off any look smoothly.

Meanwhile, the actress appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and other several TV serials including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2. The actress last appeared in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen