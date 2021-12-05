New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed always manages to make headlines because of her bold fashion choices. The actress is often seen wearing sassy outfits that compliment her, and she knows how to carry them off. Urfi Javed has been making news since the time she arrived in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. Recently, a fan page of the actress has shared her pictures over the social media platform, which has left the internet in splits.

Taking to Instagram, the fan page shared pictures of Urfi where she can be seen wearing a white colour transparent bralette, and she has paired it up with a purple colour netted skirt. To complement the attire, the actress kept the makeup minimal.

Urfi made name for herself by wearing ensembles that only a few individuals have the courage to pull off. As much as the actress is adored by her fans, there are some people who have trolled Urfi for her dressing sense. Taking a strong stand against trollers on social media, Urfi said that this hatred only makes her more confident.

Urfi Javed is famous for taking fashion inspirations from famous divas such as Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and agree or not the actress pulled every bold outfit like a queen.

Apart from that, if you take a glance at Urfi's Instagram account then you will notice that the actress is fond of dancing. Her fans are currently obsessing over a viral video of her belly dancing.

While talking about Urfi's work front, the actress made her debut with Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni. Later, the actress was seen in several other shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi's career took a drastic turn when the latter entered Bigg Boss OTT and all thanks to her bold and quirky fashion sense.

