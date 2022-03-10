New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Urfi Javed's name is not new in the world of memes or trolls. The Bigg Boss OTT fame actress often attracts the limelight for her 'outrageous' sartorial choices. On Thursday, Urfi got trolled again as the actress was spotted wearing just gobs of funky silver chain and with fishnet and black shorts. Yes! you read that right.

Urfi Javed who is famous for her bold and weird fashion choices wore a top made up of layered chains with blue and pink locks on it. The actress pairs her top with black shorts and a fishnet skirt. She complimented her look by adding a chunky chain to her bubble braid hair.

Famous Mumbai-based celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video of Urfi Javed on his Instagram profile. By far the video has garnered over 4 lakh views. However, netizens were not impressed with her outfit.

Take a look at Urfi's outfit here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as Urfi's look went viral on Instagram, she got trolled as a netizen commented, “Wah.. Kapde khatam ho gaye didi ke sare cut kar jo diye.. Ab jewelry show hai..” One more Instagram user commented, “Wahi bolu amazon main kabootar waali jaali kyun out of stock hai!!!”

Meanwhile, other internet user wrote, "Isse zyada bakwas dressing sense kisi ki nhi ho skti . I swear.” Another commented, “When you are not comfortable with what you wear, it's not fashion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Earlier, Urfi had posted a video in a blue blazer and had written, " Baby it’s YOUR world. You’re not supposed to be like everyone else. Be yourself, they won’t understand but still, you gotta do you. The world will adjust. A note from me to myself and to everyone going through something ."

What's your thought on Urfi Javed's new look? Do Share

Posted By: Ashita Singh