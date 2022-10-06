Urfi Javed Lashes Out At Shehnaaz Gill For Supporting ‘Sexual Predator’ Sajid Khan On ‘Bigg Boss 16’

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame and social media sensation Uorfi Javed slammed ‘Bigg Boss 13’ sensation and actor Shehnaaz Gill for supporting ‘MeToo’ accused filmmaker Sajid Khan on the current season of the controversial reality show.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Uorfi posted a series of stories and questioned the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. She also lashed out at Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera Shah for supporting a ‘sexual predator’.

“'Bigg Boss', why would you do that? When you support sexual predators, you're actually telling them that it's okay what they have done. These men need to know this behavior is not okay, and they cannot get away with it. Stop working with sexual predators! It's not controversial; it's just disgraceful!” read one of Uorfi’s stories.

Uorfi went on to mention that just for the sake of controversies, the makers cannot support anything. "Sajid Khan never apologized for what he did! Imagine what the girls he harassed must be feeling. So you don't really have to worry because even if you harass multiple women, you will still get to be on the biggest show in India!! Controversy ke liye aap har cheez thode support karenge. #Colors stop supporting sexual predators!!! #biggboss #colors #disgraceful” she continued.

The social media sensation, who is known for her out-of-the-box style, added that she wasn’t offered this year’s ‘Bigg Boss’, but anyhow wouldn’t have come on board with such contestants. "Not that I got an offer from 'Bigg Boss' this year, but even if I got it, I wouldn't (come on board for the show)!! Can we all please stop supporting sexual predators? I can't even believe what the girls he harassed must be going through seeing him every day on television", Uorfi added.

Mentioning former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera Shah, Uorfi wrote, “If women like Shehnaaz Gill, Kashmera Shah are free to support a sexual predator, I’m free to criticise him and both of them too!!”

Social media has been berserk ever since filmmaker Sajid Khan entered the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. The director was away from the limelight after being accused by multiple women in the ‘MeToo’ movement. Actor Mandana Karimi recently quit Bollywood following Sajid’s entry in the reality show, adding that there is no respect for women in the industry.