Urfi Javed Lashes Out At Chahatt Khanna For Supporting Chetan Bhagat; 'Free Gucci Bags Are Respectful'

Influencer and actress Urfi Javed has been dominating healines since her controversy with famous author Chetan Bhagat. The 25-year-old recently took a jibe at the author when the latter blamed her for "distracting youth." Though Urfi believes that the statement was 'disrespectful', actress Chahatt khanna has different views on the topic. Continue reading to know more:

While speaking to a paparazzi, Chahatt termed Chetan Bhagat a "well-known" and "respected" person. She said, "I’m happy that people have started talking about it and opposing it. I really don’t know but I just had only read one line that ‘she (Urfi) is a distraction for youth.’ It has been said using very good choices of words and she has been doing a lot bigger things than what has been said."

"In a way, she has been complimented in a very mild manner since girls want to be distractions. And I don’t think anything wrong has been spoken about it," she further added.

Uorfi Javed was quick to respond to Chahatt Khanna's statement as she shared a slew of pictures and wrote, "Women who visit jails to get free Gucci bags and money, married men who ask women half their age for ‘company’, who blame a women’s clothing for distracting men are definitely way more respectful than me! Meanwhile, some disrespectful pictures of me! Enjoy." She also uploaded a video on her Instagram Story and captioned it, "Free Gucci Bags Are Respectful."

After Uorfi Javed expressed displeasure over Chetan Bhagat's statement, the latter wrote on his Twitter handle on Nov 25, "I told guys to focus on fitness and their career and not waste their time on Instagram. Apparently, that’s not ok! So they cut my statement, say it out of context, the headline with adding things I never said, and do a click-bait piece with ageism thrown in too. Of course."