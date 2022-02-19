New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed always manages to grab eyeballs for some or other reason. The actress manages to pull different and unique looks always. Recently, Urfi has recreated Alia Bhatt's look from the Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida and the recreation was loved by fans.

Taking to Instagram, Urfi shared a video where she can be seen posing as Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress can be seen wearing a white saree similar to the one Alia had worn. The actress looked exactly the same as Alia. Sharing the video, Urfi wrote, “Guess who? Had so much fun recreating this look !"

Take a look at Urfi’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

The video garnered above 50 thousand likes and more than 7 hundred comments. Fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Taking to the comment section, one fan wrote, “Achhhi lg rhi ho." Another commented “you look gorgeous," while another user left heart emojis.

Urfi is famous for pulling out different and unique looks every time. Sometimes the actress is been criticised for what she wears, and other times fans praise her for beautifully carrying the look.

Recently, the actress shared another post wherein she is seen wearing a one-shoulder and one-leg outfit. While many criticised the actress for wearing absurd outfits, others commented heart and fire emojis.

The post garnered above one lakh likes and more than four thousand comments.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Earlier, during an interview, Urfi talked about social media trolling due to her outfits and said that she barely cares about it.

“I don’t care at all. I don’t know why I am like this, but it doesn’t bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me. Of course, the media too to an extent also slut-shamed me,” Urfi was quoted as saying by News18.

The actress rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi appeared in several serials as well such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

