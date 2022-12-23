Urfi Javed Flags 'Society's Hypocrisy', Says 'People Interested In Seeing Me In Jail But Ignoring Rape Threats'

Uorfi Javed has often been mired in controversies for her unique and bold dressing sense and upfront statements. Always in the limelight for her sartorial choices, the actor has often been the target of many open threats, where she openly accepts the challenge and discusses every detail with her fans.

Well, as in the recent incidents, Uorfi Javed got into a haphazard situation as her shooting was stopped in Dubai, where the actor had to be detained. It was reported, that due to her revealing clothing, apparently the actor was quickly detained, however, she denied the allegations and later clarified the details.

Uorfi clarified that she was not held or detained by the cops, however, there was a situation with the location of the shoot due to which, the shoot had to be stopped immediately causing severe fires on the internet.

Now, as the actor is back in town, she recently took to her Instagram and shared a video where she filtered behind the bars and stated, "This is what the whole of India wants to see right now".

Later in the video, she said, "There are two stories going simultaneously, one was that I have been jailed in Dubai and the other was the man who was sending rape and death threats to me has been caught. But people are more interested in seeing me in jail instead."

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant revealed that she also read several tweets where people wrote, "Keep her in jail, don't send her back." Uorfi Javed was thus seen stating "Do you see the hypocrisy here? People have no problem with a man who is sending rape threats but with me who wears what she likes."

For the unversed, Uorfi Javed received death and rape threats before this incident from her previous broker, where she filed a complaint with the Goregaon police. However, police were more interested in listening to the detention news, wanting to see her behind the bars.

Talking about her work, Uorfi was last seen in a music video titled, 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori.' The actress has been a friendly face on television as she has done a couple of television shows including 'Meri Durga', 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay', and more. However, she rose to fame after she entered the Bigg Boss OTT reality show. She is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla X4.