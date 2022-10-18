Urfi Javed Falls While Showing Off Her Sizzling Moves On A Swing In The Rain | Watch Viral Video

Urfi Javed never ceases to amaze her fans with her bold looks. The ‘Bigg Boss’ star recently released her song ‘Haye Haye Ye Majboori’ which left the fans in awe of the social media sensation.

On Monday, Urfi took to her Instagram account to share a behind the scenes video from her new song. In the video, Urfi can be seen showing off her sizzling moves while she dances in the rain. The ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ star looked absolutely stunning in an orange saree while she stood at a swing and danced to the song.

However, due to the rain, Urfi couldn’t stand stable on the swing and slipped off. Fortunately, the dancers standing around her saved Urfi from falling on the floor.

Take a look at the video:

Fans of the diva flooded the comments section of the video with their reactions. One user wrote, “Thank God you are safe. Uff you scared me !!” Another wrote, “Take care of yourself.”

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed was recently in the news for slamming ‘Bigg Boss 16’ makers for making Sajid Khan a part of the show. Notably, the reality show has received severe backlash on social media after ‘MeToo’ accused Sajid Khan entered the show.

Taking to her social media account, Urfi also lashed out at former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera Shah for supporting a ‘sexual predator’ like Sajid Khan. “'Bigg Boss', why would you do that? When you support sexual predators, you're actually telling them that it's okay what they have done. These men need to know this behavior is not okay, and they cannot get away with it. Stop working with sexual predators! It's not controversial; it's just disgraceful!” wrote Urfi in one of her stories.

"Sajid Khan never apologized for what he did! Imagine what the girls he harassed must be feeling. So you don't really have to worry because even if you harass multiple women, you will still get to be on the biggest show in India!! Controversy ke liye aap har cheez thode support karenge. #Colors stop supporting sexual predators!!! #biggboss #colors #disgraceful” Urfi continued.

“If women like Shehnaaz Gill, Kashmera Shah are free to support a sexual predator, I’m free to criticise him and both of them too!!” wrote Urfi via her Instagram stories.