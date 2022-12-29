Urfi Javed Extends Support For Sheezan Khan In Tunisha Sharma’s Death Case, Says ‘We Can’t Blame Him’

The Instagram sensation Uorfi Javed is known for her unique and bizarre sartorial choices, which happen to be always in the limelight. As the entertainment industry is hot on Tunisha Sharma's death case, people are extending support for both the families involved in the unfortunate incident.

Uorfi Javed has also come forward to show her support for actor Sheezan Khan, who is accused in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. The Instagram sensation has also asked girls to not give up on their lives and dreams for anyone.

Taking it to her Instagram stories, Uorfi Javed wrote, "My 2 cents on Tunisha's case, yes he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn't want to stay."

Uorfi Javed comments on Tunisha Sharma death case (Image Credits:@urf7i/Instagram)

She further requested young girls to not give up on their lives for anyone and said, "Girls no one I REPEAT NO ONE, is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it's not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero."

Extending her support to both families, she concluded and wrote, "Please give time some time. Even after suicide, the suffering doesn't end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more."

Actress Tunisha Sharma died on the sets of her show on Saturday, where the 21-year-old was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her makeup room. Tunisha Sharma was dating her co-star Sheezan Khan as the duo was working together on the show Áli Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.'

The two recently ended their relationship two weeks before her demise, when Sheezan Khan was seen taking Tunisha Sharma to hospital after she was found unresponsive on the set of her show.

According to a report cited by ANI, the Waliv Police of Maharashtra summoned Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma, her driver, and her uncle Pawan Sharma in the case. Earlier her co-star Sheezan Khan was involved in the investigation and was taken into custody. However, the Waliv Police said that Sheezan Khan was not cooperating with the investigators and was observed frequently changing his statements.

A Maharashtra court also extended the police custody of Sheezan Khan, where he was accused of abetment to suicide. On the other hand, Tunisha Sharma's last rites were done on Tuesday, three days after her demise, when many prominent faces from the entertainment world paid their respect to the young soul.