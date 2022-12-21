Urfi Javed Detained In Dubai For Wearing A Revealing Outfit In Public: Reports

Social media sensation Urfi Javed, who stands out for her sartorial choices, reportedly got detained in UAE on Tuesday. The ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ star was reportedly in Dubai for some personal time off but got into a hustle for her choice of clothing.

Urfi Javed was reportedly in the land of the Arabs for a vacation with her close friends. The diva reportedly landed in trouble after publicly shooting for a video in Dubai, wearing a revealing outfit, which is not allowed in the country.

According to a report in India Today, neither Urfi Javed nor her team confirmed the news and refrained from giving more information or commenting on the matter. The report also added that the social media star is currently being questioned by the authorities.

This is not the first time Urfi Javed has landed in trouble for her choice of clothing. Recently, a lawyer had filed a police complaint against the reality star for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media.

Even inside the industry, Urfi Javed’s fashion choice don’t often go down well with fellow colleagues. The social media star also got into a heated public spat with author Chetan Bhagat, who slammed Urfi Javd for ‘distracting the youth of the country’.

“Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?” the author was quoted as saying in a media interaction at an event.

“On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed’s photos hiding in their blankets,” Chetan Bhagat added in his interaction.

Reacting to the comments, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Men like him will always blame the women rather than accept their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women’s clothes for the behavior of men is so 80s Mr Chetan Bhagat.”