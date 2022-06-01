New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Urfi Javed keeps surprising her followers with her interesting and sometimes bizarre fashion choices and always manages to hit the headlines. The actress was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and enjoys a good fan following on social media. She creates her own outfits, which grabs much attention on the internet. Now, she has posted another video on Instagram with an interesting outfit.

Sharing the video, Urfi wrote, "Isse peeche mera hi hath hai Outfit @shwetasrii @shwetaswardrobe Hair @geetajaiswal422_ Make up meee".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi can be seen in a black dress and the top is DIY from the white gloves. She kept her hair open and kept the makeup look minimal.

Earlier, Urfi posted a video in which she can be seen walking on the beach. She wrote, "Happiest at the beach !!". She can be seen in a black swimsuit with a sheer white top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi was in the news a while ago due to her war of words with Sussanne Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali. Farah commented on Urfi's post that she needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. This led to the argument between Urfi and Farah on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi was last seen in Bigg Boss Ott Season 1, from which she got popularity. She was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2.

Moreover, in an interview with the Time of India, she revealed that a casting director told her she won't get work in the television industry because she has ruined her image. She told Time of India, "The industry is not ready to accept me at all. They are not ready to accept the change. Recently, I met a casting director who told me, 'Aap ko television mein toh ab kaam nahi milega aap ki image itni gandi horakhi hain'. (it is so difficult for you now to get work, especially in television, because your image is so bad)."

Posted By: Simran Srivastav