New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Urfi Javed grabbed the eyeballs of the fans again on Monday with her latest video on Instagram. The actress rose to fame from Bigg Boss OTT, and ever since then, she has been the talk of the town for her interesting clothing choices and social media posts.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "New phone, whose this ? #ootd #votd #instadaily".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

She can be seen wearing a white tube top, and she paired it with gloves and blue jeans. Some people trolled her by commenting that her top looks like a tape or a bandage. An Instagram user commented, "Ab ye kis brand ka tape hai Madam". Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant praised Urfi and wrote, "Woow nice".

Recently, Urfi was in the news because of her war of words with Sussanne Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali as Farah commented that Urfi needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. In an interview with Times of India, Urfi revealed that a casting director told her she won't get work in the television industry because she has ruined her image.

She said, "The industry is not ready to accept me at all. They are not ready to accept the change. Recently, I met a casting director who told me, 'Aap ko television mein toh ab kaam nahi milega aap ki image itni gandi horakhi hain' (it is so difficult for you now to get work, especially in television, because your image is so bad)."

On the work front, Urfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT. She was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav