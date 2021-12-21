New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Urfi Javed is an avid social media user, and every day she shares a sizzling post of herself, leaving her fans stunned. However, often she is brutally trolled for her sartorial choices, but this doesn't tear down her confidence, rather motivates her to do more better. Recently, the actress has, once again, become the hot topic on social media and this time for wearing a leg-revealing slit skirt.

Urfi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pics, wherein she is adorning a pink satin skirt, revealing her waist. She paired the shirt with a light pink satin crop top with a front cut-out. For makeup, she choose to go natural with kohl eyes and braided hair. She captioned the image as, "What time is it ?"

As soon as she dropped the post, her followers bombarded her comment section with nasty messages. Her ardent fans praised her beauty and dressing style, while others brutally trolled her, one of the users wrote, "Isko kaunsa fashion bolte hai." Another wrote, "yeh kya hai" along with laughing emoticons. Another wrote, "Are yaar aap famous hone ke liye Kuchh Bhi Karoge yaar main aapko bahut bada Fanta Big Boss aur o?TT Mein L?e?k?i?n? yah kya kar rahe ho"

Earlier, Urfi shared some throwback pics in which she is seen posing by the swimming pool in a blue monokini, featuring a side cut-out and plunging neckline. The actress was glowing as she soaked in the sun. The actress captioned the image as, "Soaking the sun take me back! #beachbaby #watergirl (sic).”

However, to our surprise, the actress was praised for her look. As soon as she shared the post, netizens called "hot", "amazing" and dropped several love-struck and fire emoticons.

