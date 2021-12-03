New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed never misses a chance to make heads turn with her quirky and bold dresses. Once again, she left netizens speechless with her plunging neckline backless top paired with matching pants. However, what grabbed our eyeballs was she remembered a group of street women she met earlier and even hugged them.

Urfi Javed is known for copying the outfits of famous divas such as Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and others. Agree or not, she pulls off all the bold and quirky outfits like a boss. This time she chose bold cut-out attire, showing off her midriff to make headlines. Keeping her makeup neutral, she opted for winged eyeliner and tied her hair in the bun.

Here have a look:

Hottie 🔥😍 #urfijaved get's Papped today in Andheri as she is having Fun with Poor people😍♥️💕📸 @urf7i @viralbhayani77 pic.twitter.com/m1qIaoxLhN — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) December 2, 2021

As she was busy posing for the shutterbugs, Urfi immediately recognised a group of street women and confirmed meeting them in Bandra sometime ago. On hearing this, a woman said, "Bahut acchi hai yeh, isko filmomein hona chahiya.” After having a hearty chat, she called them over for a pic.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, trolls also had a field day and they didn't miss the chance to criticise her outfit. One of the users wrote, "Project Roadway Queen," while another one wrote, "Agar aise logg dikhe toh please, donate clothes.”

For unversed, Urfi made her acting debut with Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni. She then went on to work in several other shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Puncch Beat Season 2. However, after making her stint at Bigg Boss OTT her life turned 360 degrees and all thanks to her bold and quirky fashion sense. She knows how to make heads turn and since then Urfi has made her place firm in the top headlines.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv