New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The OTT platforms are now the go-to destination for the audience when they want to watch their favourite shows or films. All the platforms have raised the audience's expectations high as some amazing web series were released in May 2022. We got content in every genre and for all kinds of audiences. In the comedy genre, the audience loved Panchayat Season 2 on Amazin Prime Video and for all romance fans, Modern Love Mumbai was a treat to watch. One of the most awaited web series Stranger Things Season 4 was also released in May. Now add more web series to your watch list with these exciting web series releasing in June 2022. We have curated a list of the shows streaming this month.

9 Hours

Directed by Jacob Verghese and Niranjan Kaushik, 9 Hours stars Taraka Ratna, Ajay, Vinod Kumar, Madhu Shalini and Ravi Varma. The series will stream on Disney+Hotstar from June 2, 2022.

Aashram 3

Aashram is a popular web series and now, it is back with its third instalment. The series stars Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka and Darshan Kumar and it is directed by Prakash Jha. The series will stream from June 3 on MX player.

The Boys Season 3

The Boys is a superhero series, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The third instalment will stream from June 3 and the new episode will release every Friday. It stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, and Laz Alonso.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3

The web series has a huge fan following and is finally back with its third season. The story revolves around adopted siblings with superpowers, who reunite to find the truth behind their father's death. It stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher. The series will stream on Netflix from June 22.

Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel revolves around a teenage girl, who gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to. It stars Iman Vellani, Farhan Akhtar, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur. The series will stream on Disney+Hotstar from June 8.

Code M Season 2

Code M Season 2 stars one of the most popular actresses in the television industry Jennifer Winget as Major Monica Mehra. The series will stream on Voot from June 9.

She Season 2

She Season 2 stars Aaditi Pohankar, Vishwas Kini, Kishore Kumar G., Shivani Rangole and Suhita Tatte. Season 2 will stream on Netflix from June 17.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav