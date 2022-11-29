OTT Release December 2022: Moving In With Malaika, Zakir Khan's Tathastu And More Web Series Releasing Next Month

OTT Release December 2022: Moving In With Malaika, Zakir Khan's Tathastu will be releasing next month. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The last month of 2022 is a few days away. While there are big films including Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’ and Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘An Action Hero’ ready to arrive in theaters next month, several new movie titles will be premiering on OTT platforms in December 2022 as well.

Take a look at the movies releasing on digital platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more that you can watch at the ease of your home:

What To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

What To Watch: Moving In With Malaika

When Does It Release: December 05, 2022

Who’s In It: Malaika Arora

What Is It About: Reality show that follows the daily life of Malaika Arora

What To Watch On Netflix

What To Watch: Sr.

When Does It Release: December 02, 2022

Who’s In It: Robert Downey Jr. Robert Downey Sr.

What Is It About: The film presents the life and career of Robert Downey Sr., with his son Robert Downey Jr. paying homage to the visionary American director.

What To Watch: Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore.

When Does It Release: December 16, 2022

What Is It About: A vicious predator's brutal — and murderous — pursuit of women sends a faltering police force on a wild hunt, while a state reels in terror.

What To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

What To Watch: Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie

When Does It Release: December 02, 2022

Who’s In It: S.J. Suryah, Sanjana, Laila, Nassar, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran and Smruthi Venkat.

What Is It About: The murder of a beautiful young girl, seen from the Rashomon-esque perspectives of an unrelenting obsessed cop, a novelist captivated by her grace and an opportunistic news editor.

What To Watch: Tathastu

When Does It Release: December 01, 2022

Who’s In It: Zakir Khan

What Is It About: Ace comedian Zakir Khan’s special stand-up comedy series