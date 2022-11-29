OTT Release December 2022: Moving In With Malaika, Zakir Khan's Tathastu And More Web Series Releasing Next Month

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 03:10 PM IST
The last month of 2022 is a few days away. While there are big films including Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’ and Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘An Action Hero’ ready to arrive in theaters next month, several new movie titles will be premiering on OTT platforms in December 2022 as well.
Take a look at the movies releasing on digital platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more that you can watch at the ease of your home:
What To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar
What To Watch: Moving In With Malaika
When Does It Release: December 05, 2022
Who’s In It: Malaika Arora
What Is It About: Reality show that follows the daily life of Malaika Arora
What To Watch On Netflix
What To Watch: Sr.
When Does It Release: December 02, 2022
Who’s In It: Robert Downey Jr. Robert Downey Sr.
What Is It About: The film presents the life and career of Robert Downey Sr., with his son Robert Downey Jr. paying homage to the visionary American director.
What To Watch: Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore.
When Does It Release: December 16, 2022
What Is It About: A vicious predator's brutal — and murderous — pursuit of women sends a faltering police force on a wild hunt, while a state reels in terror.
What To Watch On Amazon Prime Video
What To Watch: Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie
When Does It Release: December 02, 2022
Who’s In It: S.J. Suryah, Sanjana, Laila, Nassar, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran and Smruthi Venkat.
What Is It About: The murder of a beautiful young girl, seen from the Rashomon-esque perspectives of an unrelenting obsessed cop, a novelist captivated by her grace and an opportunistic news editor.
What To Watch: Tathastu
When Does It Release: December 01, 2022
Who’s In It: Zakir Khan
What Is It About: Ace comedian Zakir Khan’s special stand-up comedy series