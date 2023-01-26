Upcoming OTT Releases: List Of Films And Web Series Which Will Release In 4th Week Of January

The last week of January 2023 has already begun, and leading OTT platforms are leaving no stone unturned to make your weekend interesting by releasing intriguing titles in the fourth week, with new unseen dramas and theatrical releases such as 'An Action Hero' to '18 Pages.' Let's dig into some of the OTT releases in India on various digital platforms.

18 Pages

18 Pages will be released on Netflix on January 27, where the film revolves around a middle-class boy Sid, madly in love with Anu, who discovers a sad truth about her life, although developing feelings for Nandini. The love adventure is directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and features Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran.

An Action Man

Releasing on January 27 on Netflix, the film features Ayushmann Khurana as Maanav an action hero who is in the prime of his career he gets injured while filming and also lives a life in secrecy. The film's theatrical release was on December 8 and is directed by Anirudh Iyer.

Ayali

Releasing on Zee5 on January 26, 'Ayali' is about a young girl defying the ancient conventions and traditions oppressing women in the village of Veerappannai who has a dream of becoming a doctor. The lead of the film is essayed by actress Abi Natchathra.

Daniel Spellbound Season 2

Releasing on January 26 on Netflix revolves around a young tracker in New York City making a fortune by selling elusive magical things to sorcerers, however, the work of magic can be uncertain and dangerous bringing certain changes in his life. The animated series has a first season worth binge-watching.

Dear Ishq

Releasing on January 26 on Disney+Hotstar, the web series tells the narrative of two opposite personalities unintentionally falling in love while traveling through a simple journey against the backdrop of an Indian publishing company that is filled with various trips of deep emotions.

Lockwood And Company

Releasing on January 27 on Netflix, the film is based out of London amongst corporate life, where an agency is run by adults and a small business is operated by two teenagers where one girl gas the ability of psychic gift is given with a riddle ride to alter the course of human history.

Shotgun Wedding

Taken hostage under gunmen Darcy and Tom, gathering their relatives for a destination wedding, the event is sincerely postponed, as they don't just kill themselves, they must do everything in their account to save their loved ones. The film will be released on January 27 on Amazon Prime Video.